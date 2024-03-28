Paleontologists discover massive, ancient dolphin in the Amazon

TechCrunch

More than half-a-century before the world caught its first glimpse of George Lucas’ droids, a small army of silvery humanoids took to the stages of the First Czechoslovak Republic. For many, the humanoid form is still the platonic robot ideal -- it’s just that the state of technology hasn’t caught up to that vision. Earlier this week, Nvidia held its own on-stage robot parade at its GTC developer conference, as CEO Jensen Huang was flanked by images of a half-dozen humanoids.