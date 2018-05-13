Palace backs Meghan Markle's father in 'staged' paparazzi picture row

Thomas Markle, soon to be embraced by the Royal Family, caused a stir when he was photographed in public looking at pictures of his daughter and getting himself measured for a suit - Coleman-Rayner

The father of Meghan Markle is receiving the support of Kensington Palace as he was accused of collaborating with the paparazzi to stage photographs ahead of his daughter’s wedding.

Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, is claimed to have worked with photographers on a series of images, with CCTV footage appearing to show him posing for shots in an internet cafe.

The revelations, published in a Sunday newspaper, come days before Mr Markle, Mr Markle, a 73-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, is due to travel to Britain to meet Prince Harry, his future son-in-law, for the first time.

Mr Markle and Doria Ragland, Ms Markle’s mother, are also due to spend time with the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after the Royal Family moved to welcome their daughter into the family.

Kensington Palace has previously issued warnings to the media not to publish pictures of Mr Markle or Ms Ragland taken under circumstances of harassment, insisting they had no wish to take part in any personal publicity.

But a series of photographs, printed in the tabloid press, aroused suspicion after showing Mr Markle exercising in public, reading a book called “Images of Britain”, being measured for a suit, and looking up pictures of his daughter in an internet cafe.

The Mail on Sunday has now published CCTV images and interviews with staff at the cafe and make-shift tailors in Mexico, alleging that the pictures were staged.

The revelations will cause deep embarrassment for the Palace in the lead-up to the Royal wedding. A source said the Palace had been offering Mr Markle support and would “continue to make interventions with the media out of concern for his safety and security”.

It is understood that there are concerns for Mr Markle’s safety and well-being, after photographers descended on his small home town following news of his daughter’s engagement.

The revelations are likely to bring back memories of difficult days for the Royal Family, with Prince Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, known to have colluded with the media at times.

In an interview last year, the Duke of Cambridge said he was aware of “some games and shenanigans”, with his mother being “possibly a bit naive” in trying to get her side of the story across in difficult times.

Prince Harry has been deeply protective of Ms Markle since their relationship was made public, issuing a strong statement in 2016 after what he called a “wave of abuse and harassment”.

Then, his press secretary said: “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees.

This is not a game - it is her life and his.” Mr Markle is understood to be travelling to Britain for his daughter’s wedding as planned, and will walk his Ms Markle down the aisle on her wedding day.