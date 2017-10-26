Pakistan wins toss and bowls against Sri Lanka in 1st T20

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against new-look Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international on Thursday.

Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad returned to the side after struggling in the one-day series against Sri Lanka which Pakistan won 5-0.

Pakistan left out fit-again fast bowler Mohammad Amir and kept faith in its pace duo of Hasan Ali and Usman Khan, who ran through Sri Lanka's top order in the one-day series.

Sri Lanka is led by its new T20 captain Thisara Perera after Upul Tharanga opted not to travel to Lahore for the third match of the series on Sunday.

Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella and Akila Dananjaya also said no to Lahore's T20 and the Sri Lankan management decided to only select players willing to travel to Lahore.

Batman Danushka Gunathilaka was recalled after completing his training-related suspension. Mahela Udawatte will be playing his first international in eight years, while allrounder Dasun Shanaka was recalled from Sri Lanka "A'' team's tour of West Indies to be part of the T20 series.

___

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.