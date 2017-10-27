    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Scoreboard

    ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at the end of the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

    Sri Lanka

    Danushka Gunathilaka c Wasim b Shadab Khan 51

    Dilshan Munaweera run out 19

    Sadeera Samarawickrama run out 32

    Seekkuge Prasanna run out 1

    Thisara Perera c sub (Nawaz) b Hasan Ali 3

    Dasun Shanaka lbw b Ashraf 1

    Isuru Udana c Hasan Ali b Ashraf 6

    Mahela Udawatte c Azam b Ashraf 0

    Sachith Pathirana c sub (Nawaz) b Hasan Ali 1

    Ashan Priyanjan not out 2

    Vikum Sanjaya not out 4

    Extras: (1lb, 3w) 4

    TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 124

    Overs: 20.

    Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-106, 3-107, 4-109, 5-111, 6-117, 7-117, 8-117, 9-119

    Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-23-0 (2w), Usman Shinwari 2-0-18-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-31-2, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-16-3, Shadab Khan 4-0-14-1, Mohammad Hafeez 3-0-21-0 (1w).

    Pakistan

    Ahmed Shehzad c Shanaka b Perera 27

    Fakhar Zaman run out 11

    Babar Azam lbw b Udana 1

    Shoaib Malik c Samarawickrama b Perera 9

    Mohammad Hafeez c Perera b Pathirana 14

    Sarfraz Ahmed run out 28

    Imad Wasim lbw b Perera 2

    Faheem Ashraf c Gunathilaka b Sanjaya 4

    Shadab Khan not out 16

    Hasan Ali not out 3

    Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10

    TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 125

    Overs: 19.5.

    Fall of wicket: 1-30, 2-31, 3-50, 4-55, 5-94, 6-100, 7-104, 8-113

    Did not bat: Usman Shinwari.

    Bowling: Vikum Sanjaya 3.5-0-32-1 (1w), Dilshan Munaweera 2-0-17-0 (1w), Isuru Udana 4-0-17-1, Sachith Pathirana 4-0-18-1 (2w), Thisara Perera 4-0-24-3 (1w), Dasun Shanaka 2-0-12-0

    Toss: Pakistan.

    Result: Pakistan won by 2 wickets.

    Series: Pakistan leads three-match series 2-0.

    Umpires: Ahmed Shahab, Pakistan and Shozab Raza, Pakistan.

    TV umpire: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.