Pakistan observes a day of mourning over Iranian president's death

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony on the eve of Ashura Day, held on the 9th day of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at the Imam Abbas shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Iran’s neighbour Pakistan is observing an official day of mourning over the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who was found dead on Monday after his helicopter crashed in foggy weather.

Sharif offered “deepest condolences” to the Iranian nation in a post on the X platform.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” Sharif said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail, extended their condolences.

Recalling president Raisi's visit to Islamabad less than a month ago, Sharif said “they were good friends of Pakistan.”

But in January Pakistan and Iran downgraded diplomatic relations and expelled each other’s ambassador following tit-for-tat missile strikes.