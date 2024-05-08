Pakistan declares emergency to enroll 26 million out-of-school kids

Pakistan on Wednesday declared an emergency to enroll 26 million children of school-going age who are not registered to seek formal education, the highest number in the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced in the capital Islamabad his government was imposing the formal emergency declaration to tackle the daunting task of wooing back children to school.

The declaration allows for the mobilization of funds and resources, and puts the problem high on the government agenda.

A combination of policy and administrative tools would be deployed, as well as incentives to encourage parents to send their kids to the classroom, Sharif said.

“It’s a challenge that needs resources and commitment. It is difficult but not impossible,” Sharif said, addressing a ceremony that was attended by diplomats, ministers and education experts.

Pakistan, a nuclear-capable Islamic republic with around 240 million population, is an education laggard due to decades of conflicts, political and economic uncertainty, poverty and, lately, the impact of climate change.

Around 26 million children between 5 and 16, or nearly 40% of the total kids of school-going age, are not enrolled for any formal education, according to the UN statistics.

This is the highest number of out of school children in any country of the world.

Britain's Department for International Development and the United Nations will provide Pakistan resources and the technical support for the programme.

“Pakistan faces an education crisis and has got to deal with it now,” said Jane Marriott, British high commissioner in Islamabad.