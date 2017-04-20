    Pakistan court to decide on accusations against PM's family

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's top court is to deliver a much-awaited decision on corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, a decision that could determine his political future.

    If the Supreme Court announces punitive measures against Sharif or his family members as part of the decision, it may lead to a serious crisis in government. In 2012, the same court convicted then-Premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in a contempt case, forcing him to step down.

    The court decision on Thursday will be the outcome of petitions from opposition lawmakers dating back to documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm that indicated Sharif's sons owned several offshore companies.

    Sharif's family has acknowledged owning offshore businesses.

    The opposition wants Sharif, in power since 2013, to resign over tax evasion and concealing foreign investment.

    • Hillary Clinton reportedly said ‘that was my last race’ after losing election
      Yahoo News

      Hillary Clinton reportedly said ‘that was my last race’ after losing election

      Hillary Clinton gives her concession speech on Nov. 9, 2016. “Look, I really just want to concede gracefully, wish him the best, thank everybody, and get off the stage,” Clinton said during a discussion with top aide Jake Sullivan.

    • Victim’s family wishes Facebook killer had been captured alive
      Yahoo News

      Victim’s family wishes Facebook killer had been captured alive

      The family of Robert Godwin Sr., the 74-year-old Cleveland man whose apparently random killing was videotaped and posted to Facebook, say they wish the killer had been brought in alive instead of committing suicide. The suspect, Steve Stephens, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pa., following a brief police pursuit on Tuesday morning, officials said. “I’m not happy he’s dead at all,” Debbie Godwin, a daughter of the victim, told the Associated Press.

    • UC Berkeley headed for showdown with right-wing commentator
      AFP

      UC Berkeley headed for showdown with right-wing commentator

      The University of California at Berkeley appears headed for a showdown with right-wing commentator Ann Coulter after her planned appearance at the school was canceled over security concerns. The decision to shelve her April 27 talk at the famously progressive campus came days after opponents and supporters of President Donald Trump clashed in the city. It also echoed a similar cancellation in February of a planned speech at the university by a right-wing provocateur and former Brietbart editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, following violent protests.

    • Egypt discovers 3,000-year-old tomb of nobleman
      Reuters

      Egypt discovers 3,000-year-old tomb of nobleman

      Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed the tomb of a nobleman from more than 3,000 years ago, the latest in a series of major discoveries of ancient relics that Egypt hopes will revive a tourist business that has been hit by political instability. The find near the Nile city of Luxor, is the tomb of Userhat, a judge from the New Kingdom.

    • Associated Press

      Duterte offers bounty for extremists in foiled island attack

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered a bounty Wednesday for the capture of Muslim extremists behind a foiled attack on a central resort island, and said he ordered the navy to bomb militants who travel by boat in search of kidnap victims. The tough-talking leader told reporters during a visit to central Bohol province that he was considering to arm civilians there so they can help the government fight terrorists and drug suspects, adding he prefers outlaws dead than alive. Troops are hunting several extremists who escaped.

    • 3 Florida-Inspired Container Gardens
      Southern Living

      3 Florida-Inspired Container Gardens

      We visited the lush Florida Panhandle and brought home three of their best planting ideas. Jason Daniel, horticulturist at Clay Garden & Gifts in Seagrove Beach, Florida, has been gardening on the Gulf Coast for almost 25 years. He and his staff create

    • Ossoff to face Handel in Georgia runoff
      Yahoo News

      Ossoff to face Handel in Georgia runoff

      Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to volunteers and supporters at a campaign office as he runs for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District on April 18, 2017 in Marietta, Georgia. ATLANTA —Democrat Jon Ossoff handily won the most votes in a crowded field in the suburban Atlanta 6th Congressional District special election Tuesday, but was unable to muster enough votes to avoid a runoff election against a Republican. “This is already a victory for the ages,” Ossoff said close to midnight after taking the stage in Dunwoody to shouts of “Flip the Sixth!” from supporters.

    • The Toxic Myth Behind Vaccinations
      Yahoo View

      The Toxic Myth Behind Vaccinations

      Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android."At a time when President Trump is considering a vaccine safety commission, despite thousands of studies showing there is no connection between autism and the MMR vaccine.

    • Close call: When asteroids whisk past Earth
      AFP

      Close call: When asteroids whisk past Earth

      A peanut-shaped asteroid 1.3 kilometres (3,280 feet) across streaked past Earth on Wednesday, giving astronomers a rare chance to check out a big space rock up close. Dubbed 2014-JO25, the asteroid came nearest at 12:20 GMT and is now hurtling away from the centre of our solar system, said Ian Carnelli, an astronomer from the European Space Agency (ESA). "It does not represent a danger to our planet," Carnelli told AFP, noting that the asteroid passed within 1.8 million kilometres (1.1 million miles) of Earth -- about four times the distance to the moon.

    • New Poll Shows Trump's Approval Rating At 50%
      International Business Times

      New Poll Shows Trump's Approval Rating At 50%

      After weeks of witnessing low approval ratings, President Donald Trump had reason to cheer Monday after Rasmussen Reports claimed that Trump's approval rating is at 50 percent. Trump also retweeted a post by Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report linking to the Rasmussen Reports. It's the first time that Trump's approval rating has been at 50 percent in almost a month, according to Rasmussen Reports.

    • Killer in Facebook Murder Commits Suicide: Cops
      Inside Edition

      Killer in Facebook Murder Commits Suicide: Cops

      Steve Stephens, the man who allegedly killed a grandfather of 14 and posted a video of the murder to Facebook, committed suicide in Pennsylvania Tuesday, police have confirmed.   Pennsylvania State Police confirmed his death in a Twitter post Tuesday

    • Democrat Jon Ossoff leads in Georgia House race — a ripple, or the start of a wave?
      Yahoo News

      Democrat Jon Ossoff leads in Georgia House race — a ripple, or the start of a wave?

      The Republicans had been expected to easily win this reliably red seat in the Atlanta suburbs. There is some anxiety in the GOP’s ranks. Last week, a Republican candidate won a seven-point victory in a deep-red Kansas House district that should have seen a far bigger victory margin.

    • Reuters

      Medical guidelines may mean millions miss out on life-saving drugs

      By Andrew M. Seaman (Reuters Health) - More than nine million people may miss out on cholesterol-lowering drugs that prevent heart attacks and strokes if doctors choose one set of medical guidelines over another, according to a new study. "I would say we’re still searching for the perfect guidelines," said lead author Michael Pencina, of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. The 2013 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend statins for people ages 40 to 75 with at least a 7.5 percent risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.

    • The Latest: Fresno suspect joined gang at age 9
      Associated Press

      The Latest: Fresno suspect joined gang at age 9

      The man suspected of killing three white men in a racially motivated attack in Fresno says he joined a gang in Sacramento when he was 9 and got involved with the black liberation movement at 14. Kori Muhammad talked about his upbringing in a video interview published in 2015 on the website of Community Media Access Collaborative, where he was part of a media training program. The man suspected of killing three white men in a racially motivated attack in Fresno has a criminal history with arrests starting when he was 13.

    • Now I Get It: North Korea's threat and the Japanese-American alliance
      Yahoo News Video

      Now I Get It: North Korea's threat and the Japanese-American alliance

      As tensions continue to rise in Asia with North Korea threatening nuclear activity, Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric takes a look at the United States' most important alliance in the region, Japan, and how the two nations went from sworn enemies to allies. Vice President Pence is in the country today.

    • Afghans Want More ‘Mothers of All Bombs’
      Foreign Policy Magazine

      Afghans Want More ‘Mothers of All Bombs’

      The sky-tearing blast last week was unlike anything the villagers around the Acchin valleys in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar had ever heard. It set off panicked phone calls and fearful speculations until word spread that the explosion was not a new insurgency strike but an air attack by the United States. The onslaught employed one of the few bombs to have its own set of names — the GBU-43/B, otherwise known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or the “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB).

    • People Are Blaming the Parents After a Child Was Crushed to Death at a Rotating Restaurant
      Woman's Day

      People Are Blaming the Parents After a Child Was Crushed to Death at a Rotating Restaurant

      This past Friday, a family from Charlotte, North Carolina was visiting the Sun Dial in Atlanta, a popular rotating restaurant on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, when tragedy struck, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution. A 5-year-old boy, identified as Charlie Holt, got his head stuck between a stationary wall and a table bolted to the slowly rotating floor, according to Reuters. According to police reports, Charlie had only wandered a few feet from his parents, who were seated at a table near the window, when he became stuck.

    • Britain arrests Indian tycoon Mallya for extradition
      AFP

      Britain arrests Indian tycoon Mallya for extradition

      Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London following an extradition request from India where he is accused of fraud, British police said on Tuesday. The flamboyant financier, who co-owns Formula One team Force India, appeared in a London court on Tuesday and was granted bail. Mallya fled India in March 2016 owing more than $1 billion after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

    • Boy, woman killed in Venezuela mass protests
      AFP

      Boy, woman killed in Venezuela mass protests

      A teenage boy and a woman died after being shot Wednesday during massive protests in Venezuela against President Nicolas Maduro, bringing to seven the number killed this month in a mounting political crisis. Riot police fired tear gas to force back stone-throwing demonstrators as tens of thousands of people joined protest marches in Caracas and several other cities. The opposition has accused Maduro of letting state forces and gangs of armed thugs violently repress demonstrators as he resists opposition pressure for him to quit.

    • Ocean lovers take note: These are the best 'coastal' places to live in 2017
      AFP Relax News

      Ocean lovers take note: These are the best 'coastal' places to live in 2017

      Belize, the Bahamas and Playa del Carmen, Mexico have been named some of the best places to live along the coast. Coastal Living magazine, a brand owned by Time Inc., published its "20 Best Places to Live 2017" list, which considers everything from the