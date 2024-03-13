Pair of Waynesville men arrested on child sex crime charges

Mar. 13—Two Waynesville men have been charged with multiple sex crimes against children.

James Shipman, 39, was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

X-Zavary Douville, 19, was charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The two share a familial relationship, although the cases were not related.

Waynesville Police Detective Evan Davis said it is not the first time that suspects charged with child sex crimes are related.

"Maybe not in these exact circumstances, but it's happened in the past. It's a learned behavior they've seen from other relatives," Davis said.

Douville's online activity was flagged as containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). From there, Waynesville detectives began their investigation.

"It takes several months to track down all these things and get search warrants," Davis said.

During the investigation and interviews, it was determined that Douville was likely in possession of child pornography. Once officers began to search his devices, they discovered tens of thousands of digital photos.

While the volume Douville allegedly had in his possession makes it one of the largest cases, there have been other child pornography possession cases in the county lately.

"We get several of these cases a year, and unfortunately we're getting more and more and more," Davis said.

In October, Justin Surrett of Waynesville pled guilty to 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after more than 700 images of child pornography were found in his possession. He received 12-34 months in prison.

In Shipman's case, the victim reported the incidents to police. Interviews were then conducted until there was enough evidence to make an arrest.

Shipman's victim was younger than 15 and the assaults happened on more than one occasion.

Both men are being held in the Haywood County Detention Center. Shipman is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Douville is being held on a $200,000 bond.