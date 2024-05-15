Pair sentenced in massive animal cruelty case

May 14—Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and Chad Damon Dunivan pled to three counts of felony animal abuse and were sentenced in a Sutter County court after the seizure of more than 60 animals in 2022 in Pleasant Grove, according to officials.

On May 24, 2022, the animals were seized in the "vicinity" of the 3400 block of Sankey Road in Pleasant Grove, the Appeal previously reported.

"The Sutter Animal Authority and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Sutter County Sheriff's Posse and the Yuba County Animal Control, combined their efforts to seize 64 animals which included: 18 horses, 8 geese, 7 dogs, 7 alpacas, 5 peacocks, 5 exotic birds, 4 sheep, 2 pigs, 2 brahma bulls, 1 longhorn bull, 1 rooster, 1 camel and an ostrich," the Sutter County Sheriff's Office previously said in a statement. "Animals were seized due to a lack of proper nourishment, shelter and veterinary care."

As part of their agreement with the DA's office, both Countryman-Dunivan and Dunivan pled to the three felony counts, which covered 31 dogs, 17 horses, and birds, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre told the Appeal.

"The pleas were entered on February 23, and they both pled no contest with a no immediate prison agreement, with credit for the time they had already served in custody," Dupre said in an email. "This allows us more time to have them in custody if and when they violate their probation. They were ordered to pay $199,204.34, jointly and severally, to the Sutter Animal Services Authority as restitution."

Because of the tremendous amount of animals taken and the different types, some employees at Sutter Animal Services in Yuba City were getting as much as three hours of sleep in the days following the seizure. During a visit to the facility on May 27, 2022, staff reported working as much as 18-hour days that week with very little sleep.

"Last night we didn't leave here until 1:30 in the morning, so we weren't going to be able to get any type of exams at that point," Megan Anderson, manager for Sutter Animal Services Authority, previously said. "We needed to bed them down, get everybody in a clean, safe environment and provide them food and water. Now today, we're trying to put them all into the system and now will be having veterinarians (come). ... We're being pulled in different directions."

Many of the animals the Appeal observed were in poor condition. Horses that were seized showed the most obvious signs of potential abuse or neglect. Cuts could be seen on their necks and bodies. Because of an apparent lack of nutrition, their bones were clearly visible.

Prior to Countryman-Dunivan accepting the felony counts, she filed a motion to reduce her convictions to misdemeanors. Dupre said that motion was denied. Countryman-Dunivan had previously been involved in other animal cruelty cases over the years and was convicted of animal neglect in Oregon in 1997 and in 2002, the Los Angeles Times reported.

As part of their plea, both Countryman-Dunivan and Dunivan will be on probation for two years, Dupre said. They are not allowed to "possess, care for, or be alone with any animals." They also may be subject to a search at any time of their "residence(s), vehicle(s), and persons" for animals that may be in their care.

Dupre said that along with fees and fines that were imposed, both also must make and keep an appointment with either Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health or a private mental health professional. They also must take as directed any medications prescribed by a mental health professional.

"My heart hurts for the animals that suffered and were essentially tortured by these defendants," Dupre said. "I'm very thankful for the wonderful professionals at the Sutter Animal Services Authority who diligently worked this case and saved almost all of the animals. Without their dedication, we would not have had the happy, successful results that we have in this case. I am told, and have seen pictures of the animals that were saved, that they are leading happy healthy lives with appropriate shelter, food, water, and love. And yes — the camel did survive and is doing well."