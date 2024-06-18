Pair of Lee County men charged with car burglary spree

TUPELO – Two men from north Lee County have been arrested in connection with a spree of car burglaries in west Tupelo earlier this month.

During the first week of June, the Tupelo Police Department took multiple reports of vehicles being broken into in west Tupelo residential areas. The vehicle burglaries took place at night and nearly all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The investigation led to the June 7 arrest of William Tylen Starks, 18, of Ford Avenue, Guntown; and the June 11 arrest of Ajai M. Gaston, 19, of Pinehurst Street, Saltillo. The men are each charged with eight counts of burglary of a vehicle.

During Starks’ initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set his bond at $24,000. Days later, Judge Willie Allen ordered Gaston to be held without bond. At the time of his arrest, Gaston was out on bond for a grand larceny charge by the Saltillo Police Department.

Other charges and arrests are pending at this time.