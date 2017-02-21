Pair Killed Their Landlord, 68, Then Lived With Her Body for 2 Weeks: Cops

A man and woman in Florida have been charged in the murder of a landlord who was shot to death before her body was stashed in a house for weeks.

Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mary Ring, 69, after Clearwater police say he confessed Monday to shooting her hours after the Super Bowl on February 5.

Police say they arrived Monday morning to conduct a welfare check on Ring when they discovered her body.

Under questioning, cops said that Cannon confessed to shooting Ring and spending the ensuing two weeks living in the house with the body, along with 44-year-old Jennifer Elam.

Detectives said Cannon and Elam told them they spent those weeks trying to decide how to dispose of the body.

Cannon is charged with first degree murder, according to online arrest records.

Elam is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Both Cannon and Elam remained held at Pinellas County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Cannon has no bond listed. Elam remains held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

