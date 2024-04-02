Pair found fatally shot in car are identified as Blaine residents

Authorities have identified two people who were found fatally shot in a parked car last week in Blaine.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine police were summoned at noon Wednesday on a report of two unconscious individuals in a vehicle parked in a lot in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast.

Officers discovered a man and woman, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

They were identified Monday as Daniel Joseph Seman, 66, and Sarah Fay Gordon, 41. Both resided in Blaine.

While the incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said authorities are not seeking any suspects and there is no known threat to the public.

