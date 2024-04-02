Pair found fatally shot in car are identified as Blaine residents
Authorities have identified two people who were found fatally shot in a parked car last week in Blaine.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine police were summoned at noon Wednesday on a report of two unconscious individuals in a vehicle parked in a lot in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast.
Officers discovered a man and woman, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
They were identified Monday as Daniel Joseph Seman, 66, and Sarah Fay Gordon, 41. Both resided in Blaine.
While the incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said authorities are not seeking any suspects and there is no known threat to the public.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Indiana felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
Crime & Public Safety | Apple River stabbing trial begins with photos of confrontation that left Stillwater teen fatally wounded
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul girl, 13, told police she was playing with gun, didn’t know it was loaded when she shot boy, 11
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting peer in East Side alley
Crime & Public Safety | Woodbury man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, barricading himself inside a house