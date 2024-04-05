Pair of Commerce men facing felony drug charges

Apr. 5—An investigation begun last month proved fruitful on Thursday — resulting in the arrests of two Commerce men at their residence on Pine Street.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency's special crimes division opened an investigation into methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana being sold in the 600 block of Pine Street in March. During this investigation investigators with the HCSO observed "an overwhelming amount of come-and-go traffic" consistent with narcotics being sold from the residence.

On Wednesday, investigators observed an individual known to them to be a "street-level methamphetamine dealer" arrive at the Pine Street residence and make contact with Kenneth Eugene Henry. The individual left within five minutes of being at the residence. A traffic stop was conducted and during this stop the individual was found to be in possession of approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Further investigation of the location led investigators to additional information that confirmed large amounts of methamphetamines were being sold from the location. Investigators also learned that individuals at the location were using counterintelligence techniques, were in possession of a large quantity of firearms and also possessed military type tactical equipment. Investigators applied for a no-knock search warrant, which was signed by a district judge.

On Thursday morning, the HCSO, with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at the Pine Street residence. After a search of the location, investigators say they located approximately 197 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 1 pound 10 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging material, U.S. currency and multiple firearms, which included assault rifles. One assault rifle was equipped with a short barrel and a firearm suppressor. Investigators also located tactical helmets, bullet proof vests and military grade ceramic rifle plates.

Kenneth Eugene Henry, 57, was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams but less than 200 grams (methamphetamine).

Kendall Marquell Henry, 34, was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams but less than 200 grams (cocaine) and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

Kenneth Henry's only previous dealings with Hunt County law enforcement came in 2003 when he was charged with driving while license suspended.

Kendall Henry has a much-more extensive history involving various agencies across Hunt County with previous arrests ranging from multiple marijuana and other drug charges, criminal trespass, driving with a suspended license, bail jumping and failure to appear, assault and parole violation dating to October of 2007.

Manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams but less than 200 grams is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in a state prison and/or a fine of not more than $10,000. Possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana is a state jail felony punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 days imprisonment, a maximum of two years imprisonment and a fine not to exceed $10,000.