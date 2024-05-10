Pair of bunnies saved from Folsom playground

(FOX40.COM) — A pair of bunnies were saved from a possible trampling at St. John Dame School in Folsom on Thursday, according to the Folsom Police Department.

An animal control officer responded to the school’s playground, where the bunnies were found in a hole at the base of a slide.

The bunnies were taken to a rescue and will be released near the school where they were found.

“If you find baby bunnies buried in the ground, please let them be,” the police department wrote. “Mama bunnies will bury their babies to keep them safe. They will be back to get them!”

