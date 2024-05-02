Pair arrested for alleged copper wire thefts

May 1—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said two men were arrested recently in response to a "high number of wire theft crimes" occurring in the county.

Officials said because of the increased number of reported thefts, the sheriff's department "proactively" patrolled rural parts of Yuba County on April 26 in an attempt to find those responsible.

"After observing two subjects on bicycles who matched the description of a recent wire theft suspect recorded on a trail camera, deputies contacted 22-year-old Fernando Hernandez and 49-year-old Marcos Martinez, both transient," the sheriff's department said. "Deputies quickly identified evidence connecting the men to wire theft crimes, and both were taken into custody without incident."

Officials said after a search warrant was executed at the campsite where the pair were living, additional evidence related to the thefts was reportedly located.

Hernandez and Martinez were both booked into Yuba County Jail on charges that include grand theft of copper materials, vandalism, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. As of Wednesday, both were still at the jail with no bail set.

The sheriff's department said this specific case and other similar reported crimes are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 530-749-7777.