Pair accused of using knife to rob cash from Kwik Fill in North East Saturday night

NORTH EAST — Two men armed with a knife are accused of robbing a Kwik Fill station in the borough of cash on Saturday night.

Tips and other information led to their apprehensions within hours, according to borough police.

Armen L. Bocook, 47, of Erie, and Tyler J. Iamuzzella, 31, of North East, were arraigned Sunday afternoon by North East District Judge Scott Hammer on felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault and on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property. They are accused of robbing the Kwik Fill in the 100 block of South Lake Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, North East police reported.

Police said they learned from a Kwik Fill employee that two males wearing black masks entered the station, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register. One of the suspects reached across the counter and emptied the cash drawer before the pair fled heading west on foot, according to information in the criminal complaints North East police filed in the case.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

Police received tips and other information that led them to identify one of the suspects on Saturday night, North East Police Chief Sean Lam said Tuesday. The second suspect was later identified and apprehended in North East early Sunday morning, according to Lam.

Bocook was placed in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond following his arraignment by Hammer. Iamuzzella was jailed on $25,000 bond.

The pair are tentatively scheduled to appear before Hammer for their preliminary hearings on June 6. Lawyers for both were not listed on their criminal docket sheets.

