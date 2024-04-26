Pair accused of robbing DoorDash driver for Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are accused of robbing a DoorDash driver at gunpoint for his Chick-fil-A order.

Devon Shead, 28, and Antonio Walker, 27, were both booked in the Shelby County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to police, the DoorDash driver was held up Wednesday night outside a residence in the 5300 block of Meadowlake Drive in Fox Meadows.

The driver said when he arrived at the house, a silver Chevy Malibu pulled up. He said a man got out of the rear driver’s side door, pulled a gun from his waistband, and took the Chick-fil-A food.

The victim called police when he saw the same vehicle returned to the area. Police said Shead and Antonio were both taken into custody after officers found a gun and the Chick-fil-A order bag inside their car.

The victim identified Walker as the driver and Shead as the person who robbed him. Shead and Walker are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

