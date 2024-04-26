Painting by Gustav Klimt sold for $32 million after being lost for about 100 years

Visitors are viewing the rediscovered painting of a young female ''Portrait of Miss Lieser'' by the Austrian painter Gustav Klimt on a display at the im Kinsky auction house in Vienna, Austria on April 16, 2024.

A painting by famed artist Gustav Klimt that was believed to be lost for around 100 years has been sold for $32 million at an auction in Vienna.

The "Portrait of Fräulein Lieser" by the prestigious Austrian painter was estimated to sell between €30 million and €50 million ($32 million to $53.4 million) at the auction house im Kinsky.

Art advisory firm Patti Wong & Associates bought the painting Wednesday through an anonymous Hong Kong collector, according to the auction house.

"The rediscovery of this portrait, one of the most beautiful of Klimt's last creative period, is a sensation," the auction house said in a news release ahead of bidding. "A painting of such rarity, artistic significance, and value has not been available on the art market in Central Europe for decades."

Bidding opened at €28 million before peaking at €30 million, excluding additional auction house fees, on the lower end of its expected value.

The portrait displays a young woman glancing over her shoulder in front of a dreamy moss green background. It was one of Klimt's later works, painted sometime between 1916 and 1917.

Klimt, most known for "The Kiss," died in 1918.

Piece found by gardener in Italian museum

The portrait was considered long lost art until it was uncovered by by an Austrian gardener, im Kinsky said.

The artwork, which was reportedly stolen nearly 27 years ago, was discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery’s walls in December 2019, according to BBC.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza found the piece after opening a small panel door on a wall outside. The missing portrait stored in a plastic bag inside the space, BBC reported.

The piece was in remarkable condition with one of the few signs of damage being a scratch near the edge of the canvas likely caused by an attempt to remove the portrait from its frame, experts said.

Portrait displays wealthy Austrian Jewish woman

The sitter in the portrait is believed to be a wealthy Austrian Jewish woman and part of an upper class of Viennese society but her identity is not completely definite.

The first catalogue of Klimt's paintings published in 1967 identified the woman as Fräulein Lieser. However, later catalogs of work from 2007 and 2012 have labeled her as Margarethe Constance Lieser, the daughter of industrial magnate Adolf Lieser, according to the auction house.

More recent search by the action house suggests she could also be one of the sisters Helene or Annie Lieser.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Painting missing for 100 years sold for $32 million at Vienna auction