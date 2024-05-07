‘He will be painfully missed’: Buffalo restaurateur Tommy Cowan dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tommy Cowan, a well-known restaurateur in Buffalo, has died, sources confirmed to News 4 WIVB.

Cowan owned South Buffalo’s Doc Sullivan’s and Forty Thieves in the Elmwood Village. He was also a partial owner of Patrick’s Rooftop in downtown Buffalo.

His loved ones say he was an icon.

William Paladino, Cowan’s business partner and friend, said Cowan had a massive impact on the region’s restaurant scene.

“Tommy was an icon and the GOAT in that arena and will be remembered as such,” Paladino said. “He will be painfully missed.”

Doc Sullivan’s and Forty Thieves are closed until further notice to give those close to him time to grieve.

In a Facebook post, Doc Sullivan’s provided information on a visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Cannan Funeral Home in Orchard Park, as well as a celebration of life for Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

