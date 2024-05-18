Painesville man charged with entering Capitol building on Jan. 6

**Related Video Above: FBI releases 2022 crime data

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — A Painesville man has been charged for taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court records, 57-year-old Larry Lucas was accused Friday at Cleveland’s U.S. District Court with the following:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

His case is now moving to a federal court in D.C.

Cell phone location records put Lucas inside the Capitol building the afternoon of the riots, according to the documents, as do multiple photos taken from the event. He was reportedly inside the building for 14 minutes, during which time he was seen taking a photo with a statue of former President Ronald Reagan.

Photo courtesy federal court documents

As of May, more 1,400 defendants in nearly all states have been arrested and charged in relation to the Capitol riots, as reported by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

