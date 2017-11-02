Paine to lead inexperienced Cricket Australia XI vs England

England's team captain Joe Root holds the Ashes trophy as he faces the media at Lord's in London, Friday Oct. 27, 2017. Current holders of the Ashes England cricket team depart for Australia on Saturday in preparation for the start of the upcoming Ashes Series. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will lead an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI against England in warmup matches in Adelaide and Townsville ahead of the Ashes series.

The 32-year-old Paine, who played four tests for Australia in 2010, and paceman Gurinder Sandhu, who has played two limited-overs internationals, are the only players in the 12-man squad with international experience.

"These guys now have a really exciting opportunity in front of them to showcase their skills against a world-class England side," Troy Cooley, Australia's National Performance Program coach, said.

The Cricket Australia XI will play England in a pink ball day-night match in Adelaide from Nov. 8-11 and then another tour match in Townsville, in north Queensland state, from Nov. 14-17.

The test series starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Nov. 23. England arrived in Australia last weekend and will open the tour with a two-day game against a Western Australian XI this weekend.

England holds the Ashes after a 3-2 series win at home in 2015, but was swept 5-0 on its last tour to Australia in 2013-14.

Cricket Australia XI squad: Jake Carder, Jackson Coleman, Michael Cormack, Daniel Fallins, Ryan Gibson, Nick Larkin, Simon Milenko, Tim Paine, Will Pucovski, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Matthew Short.