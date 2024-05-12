Paine College 2024 Commencement on Mother’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College is celebrating its class of 2024, graduating this Mother’s Day Sunday.

Although many family members were there to support their graduates, this was an extra special day for some mothers who could watch their children walk across the stage and see them graduate college.

“To spend my Mother’s Day watching my daughter graduate is the greatest gift of all. You watch them as they grow and experience this moment on Mother’s Day. It’s words that you just can’t explain,” said Keisha Whitner, mother of a graduate.

Graduates at Paine College were so happy to have their families and mothers there for them.

“My mom is like my best friend, so her being here, I couldn’t have done this without her. So, even when I got in there, I was looking for her, so it was just the best feeling to have her by my side through all of this,” said Kamari Blackmon, a graduate.

Many mothers could not have thought of a better way to spend their Mother’s Day.

“Last semester was a little bit hard. We lost my dad at the beginning of the semester, but when we got a notification that we were going to graduate and notice, I said we,” said Montrice Wilson, the mother of the graduate. “This is our degree; this is a village girl. Everybody here raised her. When we found out that they were going to graduate on Mother’s Day, we were ecstatic. There is not a better gift that I could have gotten this year. It could have been in Alaska. I would have been there.”

Many moms were so proud of their children and all their hard work to get to that moment.

“I’m just so proud. I’m so happy and I’m so proud. I love my baby,” said Shonoda Stafford, mother of a graduate.

For some, this was special because of what their child had been able to accomplish.

“My baby was preemie, so when I had Faith, they told me that she would be slow to learn, she would have bleeding on her brain, and she would not be able to see, and she would need assistance with walking. So, today, she didn’t need any of those things to get her degree. So, this is a testimony all in itself,” said Wilson

