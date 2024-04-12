Paignton Zoo black rhino Sita treated for 'ongoing illness'

The Wild Planet Trust said Sita was "no longer responding as effectively to treatment" [Google]

Paignton Zoo's rhinoceros enclosure has been closed to the public for several days due to animal illness.

The Wild Planet Trust, which runs Paignton Zoo in Devon, said 33-year-old female rhino Sita had been receiving veterinary care behind closed doors.

The black rhino, who arrived at the zoo in 2002, was being treated for an "ongoing illness", the trust said.

It said Sita was "no longer responding as effectively to treatment".

'Continued support'

Sita was brought to the zoo from Berlin as part of the European Endangered Species Programme for breeding purposes.

She gave birth to Zuri in 2007, the first black rhino born at Paignton Zoo, becoming an internet "star" when her birth was recorded by webcams.

The Wild Planet Trust thanked visitors for their "patience and continued support" while Sita was receiving treatment.

"Our dedicated vet and keeper teams will continue to assess Sita's welfare and the available options," it said.

"We will provide an update as the situation develops."

Black rhinos are classed as "critically endangered" by the World Wildlife Fund, with about 6,000 living in the wild.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.