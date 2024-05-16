Paid trades summer camp available for U.P. high school students

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – High schools students have an opportunity to learn while they earn this summer at the Upper Peninsula Construction Council’s 2024 Building Trades Summer Camp.

The camp is planned for July 8 – August 14 in Iron Mountain.

Students are paid $12/hr during the six week camp.

To qualify, students:

Must be 14-17 years old and an incoming high school freshman – senior

Must be within a 45-minute drive of Iron Mountain

Must have reliable transportation

Along with learning construction trades, the students will have access to resume writing and interview skill workshops courtesy of Michigan Works. Following the workshops, finalists will be selected. After being hired, students will be part of a financial literacy workshop.

A safety workshop with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will have to be completed for they are allowed on a construction site.

Trades participating in the camp include:

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 1011

Operating Engineers Local 324

Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 2

UA Plumbers, Pipefitters & HVAC Local 111

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 906

Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 7

Ironworkers Local 8

Boilermakers Local 169

Laborers’ Union Local 1329

Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1510

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 22.

Apply Here

