Paid trades summer camp available for U.P. high school students
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – High schools students have an opportunity to learn while they earn this summer at the Upper Peninsula Construction Council’s 2024 Building Trades Summer Camp.
The camp is planned for July 8 – August 14 in Iron Mountain.
Students are paid $12/hr during the six week camp.
To qualify, students:
Must be 14-17 years old and an incoming high school freshman – senior
Must be within a 45-minute drive of Iron Mountain
Must have reliable transportation
Along with learning construction trades, the students will have access to resume writing and interview skill workshops courtesy of Michigan Works. Following the workshops, finalists will be selected. After being hired, students will be part of a financial literacy workshop.
A safety workshop with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will have to be completed for they are allowed on a construction site.
Trades participating in the camp include:
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 1011
Operating Engineers Local 324
Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 2
UA Plumbers, Pipefitters & HVAC Local 111
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 906
Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 7
Ironworkers Local 8
Boilermakers Local 169
Laborers’ Union Local 1329
Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1510
The deadline to apply has been extended to May 22.
