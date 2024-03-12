‘I paid my mortgage for 36 years – and still lost my home to the bank’

Mr Fleming's interest-only repayments nearly tripled after his mortgage was sold in 2015 - Asadour Guzelian

Yorkshireman Chris Fleming has been paying the mortgage on his family home since 1987. Despite decades of repayments, his house was repossessed last year and sold at a £100,000 discount by his lender.

The father-of-three is just one of 200,000 borrowers who have been stuck on interest-only mortgages that were sold off by the Government’s state bank UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) after the financial crash.

The companies servicing the loans have charged customers high standard variable rates ever since – for some, their loan rates have soared to 10pc following 14 successive Bank Rate rises.

MPs have renewed calls for the Government to compensate these borrowers – many of whom are now receiving repossession orders. Some can’t even sell, because if they do they will fall into negative equity.

Scottish National Party MP for West Dunbartonshire Martin Docherty will present a Ten Minute Rule Bill in the Commons calling for those who have been overcharged interest to be reimbursed.

The bill is backed by a cross-party group of 10 MPs, which also includes Conservative MP Duncan Baker, Labour MP John McDonnell, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

Mr Docherty told the Telegraph: “It’s a scandal that the Chancellor’s spring Budget has yet again ignored the plight of tens of thousands of families unfairly trapped on crippling mortgage rates.

“As the Government sits on its hands having made billions from the sale of closed mortgage books, hundreds of thousands of mortgage prisoners face losing their homes through no fault of their own.

“The bill I’m introducing to parliament aims to finally end the unfair mortgage prisoner cycle and address the failures of successive UK governments. I am determined to stand up for my constituents and all those impacted by this appalling 16-year financial injustice.”

In Mr Fleming’s case, his interest-only mortgage repayments nearly tripled after his mortgage was sold in 2015 – from £670 a month to as much as £1,760 some months. Life became centred around scraping enough money together to meet his monthly payments.

One Friday in the summer of 2019, he left his home with the sole purpose of ending his life. He had planned to drive his car – with himself in it – off the top of a cliff and into the freezing sea.

“I just wanted to put an end to it all. I thought, ‘Best if I weren’t here’. I just wanted to be free of the pain and the shame. We were trapped with whatever they wanted us to pay. I was constantly on the phone trying to get a better deal.”

In the end, Mr Fleming drove just short of the cliff-edge. The grandfather of two, now 68, decided to battle on.

But at least three suicides have been reported in relation to the mortgage prisoner scandal, according to surveys carried out by the charity UK Mortgage Prisoners Group.

Many are still suffering. One woman told The Telegraph she was unable to have children for fear of the financial repercussions. Others with children have said the “mental torture” has ruined their kids’ upbringings and forced them to forgo family holidays for nearly 15 years.

One man has fought 13 repossession attempts to date. Another broke down in tears at a parliamentary meeting in front of MPs in February, attended by The Telegraph, recalling the day his son asked him: “Daddy, are we poor?”

‘Loans sold to the highest bidder’

The Government oversaw the sale of at least four big batches of mortgages after it assumed ownership of loans left behind by the collapse of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley in 2010.

The goal was to repay £44bn of debt to the Treasury “as soon as possible” and “maximise value for the taxpayer”. The sales took place in October 2014, November 2015, April 2019 and February 2021.

In February 2019, Lord Sharkey, a member of the House of Lords, warned the Government not to sell any more loans to firms that wouldn’t let borrowers remortgage – saying it would just leave more people “trapped” on unaffordable rates.

But what followed were more sales of mortgage prisoners to inactive firms worth £10bn which were backed by the Treasury.

Dominic Lindley, secretary at the All-Party Parliamentary Group for mortgage prisoners and a stalwart campaigner, told The Telegraph: “The people managing these sales were meant to be intelligent. I spoke to one active lender which said it could have offered these borrowers a much better deal. But because the packages being sold were too large (at least £5bn each), it made them hard to swallow unless you were a big lender.

“Active lenders also knew they wouldn’t be able to outbid the vulture funds [zombie lenders]. That’s because active lenders would have had to move these borrowers on to cheaper rates, making what they could pay for the loans a lot less. The Government was just trying to maximise the sales process.”

In a letter to Lord Sharkey in 2019, the Treasury’s then-economic secretary John Glen said it was “not feasible” to require those buying the mortgages to offer new mortgage products – saying it was down to these firms’ individual risk appetites.

‘They took my house and £60k in fees’

After the sale of his mortgage to private equity firm Cerberus in 2015, Mr Fleming’s loan began to be serviced by its subsidiary Landmark.

His mortgage term ended in 2022. Landmark extended it for one more year, but when this ended there was still a £200,000 loan against his home in Bilton, a village in East Yorkshire.

Mr Fleming says if he had been moved to a capital repayment mortgage after this loan was sold, he would have paid £120,000 less in interest, cleared the debts and kept his home.

In June 2023, Mr Fleming’s family home of 36 years was repossessed by bailiffs. “My three children are utterly traumatised and still suffering from PTSD after that day.”

Landmark went on to sell their home for £310,000, more than £100,000 less than a valuation Mr Fleming had got on the house just three years prior. The company then subtracted £60,000 in legal and bailiff fees, leaving Mr Fleming with just a £50,000 profit.

He and his family are now renting a bungalow, and all he and his wife have to rely on is the state pension. At his age, he can no longer fund a new mortgage and did not have enough equity in the house to take out equity release.

A spokesman for Landmark said proceeds from the sale “would have been significantly greater” had Mr Fleming “not raised a number of objections, which the courts determined to be without foundation, resulting in significant legal costs”.

They added: “These situations are deeply unfortunate but very rare, as the overwhelming majority of customers in difficulty work with us to find mutually agreeable solutions.”

‘I’m not a bad debtor’

Stockport-based borrower Debbie’s mortgage rate is currently over 9.5pc, with repayments jumping from £600 to £1,400 over the past year.

The 54-year-old, who asked for her second name not to be included, says she could save £700 a month by remortgaging because she is on a very low loan-to-value.

She stopped working last year for six months after the death of her mother, so decided to use the surplus facility she had to cover the excess – making payments of £800 each month, which were agreed prior with Landmark, rather than £1,300.

But when this ran out, nobody at Landmark notified her. After communication broke down, her account fell into the red and her credit file was suddenly ruined.

She said: “It’s just so unfair. I’m not a bad debtor. I was trying to deal with my mum’s death, my dad – who is now 91 and needs round-the-clock care – and my own mental health. I got no support from my lender.”

The company wrote down that she had missed seven repayments but she says she only missed two. It later told The Telegraph it had informed Debbie of the impact the new payment arrangement could have on her credit file before she entered into it. She disputes this.

They added: “This is standard practice across the industry to ensure credit files accurately reflect every customer’s payment history, and it applies even if overpayments are made at a later date.”

The Government support service is ‘full’

The UK Mortgage Prisoners Group now gets on average four calls a day from distressed borrowers who have had repossession attempts started against them – a stark increase from what was not so long ago just one call a week.

Rachel Neale, of UK Mortgage Prisoners Group, said: “There is a new government system which is meant to offer representation for these people. But they’re now telling them that they’re ‘full’. We have full-time jobs and we’re having to stop hundreds of repossessions.”

Back in 2013, then-economic secretary to the Treasury Sajid Javid scrapped proposals to expand the FCA’s oversight – allowing more mortgages to be sold without proper protections.

The proposals, first published in 2009 under Labour leader Gordon Brown, would have given the City watchdog powers to create a new regulated activity: “managing a regulated mortgage contract”.

It would have required all buyers at the time to apply for new FCA authorisations.

‘I’ve had to fight 13 eviction notices’

Father of two Paul Ransley, 42, can’t open letters anymore because of his anxiety. “I daren’t,” he said, flicking his mind back through the 13 eviction notices he has been served.

One day he said he had to run to the courts at dinner time to secure a hearing first thing the next morning, which he got for 9:30am – the eviction was going to be at 10:30am – after his lender Heliodor, a trading name of Topaz Finance, had issued proceedings.

“Another day, I opened the door to three bailiffs and a council woman.

“The week my partner was in hospital having our baby we got another eviction letter. It put me through mental torture.”

The last eviction letter Mr Ransley, a joiner, received came two days before Christmas. His mortgage is currently £650 per month with a rate of around 9.25pc. He is in £14,000 of arrears after being laid off during the pandemic with no furlough pay.

The mortgage, a 110pc loan from Northern Rock, was taken out in 2004 on a three-bed £85,000 home in Kingston upon Hull. When house prices crashed, he fell into negative equity and his house suddenly was worth £75,000.

His loan is still £69,000 and he has another 10 years to pay the debt down.

A Heliodor spokesman acknowledged that Mr Ransley and his family were “having a very difficult time” and were vulnerable customers.

They added: “Since learning about Mr Ransley’s most recent difficulties, we have been working to try to find a solution that would enable his family to stay in the property. No litigation action will be taken while a possible solution is explored.”

Mr Ransley’s loan was migrated from the Government to Heliodor in November 2019. Of the 13 eviction proceedings involving his property, Heliodor is only accepting responsibility for one – which happened last Christmas. The rest, Heliodor says, took place while the loan was under government ownership, and when Topaz Finance – another name for Heliodor – owned the loan.

Heliodor said payment arrangements were last agreed in April 2022 but have since “broken down”. The arrears on Mr Ransley’s account are interest-bearing, and the cost of instructing a solicitor during the eviction attempt last Christmas has also been debited to his account.

Calls for redress go unanswered

Gina Miller, who has campaigned for financial transparency, said the Government urgently needs to come up with a redress scheme for mortgage prisoners.

She added: “They have been morally failed. We don’t want another inquiry. It’s got to be a redress scheme. The Treasury needs to act now. These people have been knocking on the FCA’s door for over a decade.

“People have taken their own lives and died with not enough money to look after themselves in old age. Lives have been ruined while financial institutions buried their heads in the sand and put profits above people.

“They are the forgotten victims of the financial crisis. We bailed out the banks, but what about the borrowers?”

It has been a year since Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis’ recommendations, which included free comprehensive financial advice for all mortgage prisoners, interest-free equity loans to clear unsecured debt and interest-free government equity loans based on the Help to Buy scheme.

A HM Treasury spokesman told The Telegraph it “understands” the difficulties faced by these borrowers and that the department was “carefully consider[ing] practical and proportionate solutions put forward” by campaigners.

Richard Banks, the first chief executive of UKAR from 2010 to 2016, said: “I have great sympathy for anyone experiencing financial difficulties and mortgage prisoners in particular. It’s a terrible tragedy when someone takes their own life.

“Whilst I was at UKAR we were very aware of the vulnerability of some customers and established a special team to help them. Whenever we identified a customer as high risk, we endeavoured to alert the appropriate authorities.”

