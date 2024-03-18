'Paid Leave For All': Over 70 companies, brands closed today to push for paid family leave

Over 70 brands and organizations around the country are closing for the day to promote paid family and medical leave in partnership with the Paid Leave for All campaign and encourage Congress to create a law that will give paid leave to all the working folks who need it.

"This Women’s History Month, we’re taking a symbolic look at what could happen if more women exit the workforce and businesses close without the protections of federal paid leave," states a post on the campaign's Instagram.

Paid family leave: Hoping to 'raise bar' for rest of nation, NY governor proposes paid leave for prenatal care

What is #PassPaidLeave?

"The U.S. is one of only six countries in the world without a national paid leave policy. One in four women have returned to work within two weeks of giving birth," states Glamour on its website.

The media outlet teamed up with Paid Leave for All to create a call to action and ask people to sign a letter that demands "policymakers finally commit to passing paid leave, and give all working people the right to care for themselves and their families without losing a paycheck."

Folks are using #PassPaidLeave on social media to show solidarity with the movement.

Companies like Hatch Gal, a maternity clothing brand, and according to Inc., Rhode Island's Economic Progress Institute are participating in the one-day event.

