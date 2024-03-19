Paid For By: Coastal Infusion - Health and Wellness
The American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit are education tax credits. Find out the rules for claiming these tax breaks.
Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery has led to what has been dubbed “Katespiracy.” Her own editing of a family photo and a new public appearance has further fueled conspiracy theories.
Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap won a PGA Tour event in February as an amateur but was unable to collect the first-place prize money.
Occidental Petroleum's CEO said the company will focus on paying off debt for the next couple of years as it puts a pause on aggressive share buybacks.
EV startup Fisker is pausing production of its electric Ocean SUV for six weeks as it scrambles for a cash infusion. The company said in a Monday morning regulatory filing that it had just $121 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 15th, $32 million of which is restricted or not immediately accessible. Fisker also said Monday that its accounts payable balance is up to $182 million and that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue operations without raising new capital, after saying in February that it was likely to issue such a warning.
More than 36,000 five-star reviewers say this easy-to-use powder helps strengthen their hair, skin and nails.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
Americans are highly individualistic, which experts say may contribute to our feelings of loneliness.
While food prices moderated in February, they remain 22% higher than 2020 levels. The uptick in prices has turned more Americans to buy now, pay later options to buy food.
The amount of money you’ll save is absolutely bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy.
From lavender lattes to relationship stress, here's the health news you need to know.
Uber and Lyft say they're ending services in Minneapolis over a city-mandated driver pay increase. The city council pushed through the measure to bring driver pay closer to the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour.
As inflation rises and securing a stable livelihood becomes increasingly difficult, authenticity is resonating more than extravagance.
A landmark change in how real estate brokers are compensated could drive down the commissions homebuyers and sellers will have to pay in the future.
Meta is facing a call from lawmakers in the European Union to scrap its controversial "consent or pay" tactic on Facebook and Instagram. Currently, the company demands a per-account fee of €9.99/month on web or €12.99/month on mobile for users in the region wanting to avoid its tracking.
Many people aren’t getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Here, experts share their top tips for better sleep.
India's Paytm has secured a vital license it needed to survive and maintain continuity of several core features of its eponymous payments app, a day before the firm's banking unit is scheduled to cease operations because of regulatory clampdown. The National Payments Corporation of India, the firm that built the eponymous UPI rail in the country, approved Paytm's application to participate in the payments ecosystem as a third-party application provider. The license won't restore several of the perks Paytm enjoyed before, but will allow the Noida-headquartered firm to operate similarly as Walmart's PhonePe and Alphabet's Google Pay.
The Fed and OCC said the nation's largest bank engaged in "unsafe and unsound" practices by failing to adequately track trading in at least 30 global venues.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
The Jaguars rallied after losing Calvin Ridley in free agency.