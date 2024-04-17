Paid For By: Bellino Ristorante & Bar - Fine Dinning

TechCrunch

Klarna is launching its credit card in the United States, the Swedish fintech giant told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. “It was one of our most asked for products,” said David Fock, Klarna’s chief product and design officer, “and will allow people to pay in the Klarna way but with a card.” Klarna launched a credit card in the EU several years ago but this will be the first time consumers in the U.S. can apply for one.