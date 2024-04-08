I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny

I spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains traveling from New York City to Miami and back.

I booked a 20-square-foot roomette for $500 and a $1,000 bedroom twice the size.

The extra 20 square feet in the bedroom — not to mention the private bathroom — was worth the cost.

In 2021, I traveled on Amtrak trains from NYC to Miami and back. The rides took about 30 hours each way, and I had a private cabin in a sleeper car on both journeys.

The ticket to Miami cost about $500 for a Viewliner roomette, and the ticket back to New York cost about $1,000 for a bedroom.

Read on to see how the two overnight train cabins compared — and which was more worth the price.

On my way to Miami, I booked a roomette, an approximately 20-square-foot private cabin that cost about $500 and included two beds, a table, two chairs, and a toilet.

A view of a roomette across the way. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

A step up from sitting in coach, where you get a seat among other passengers, a roomette is a private space with a door and blinds to cover up the windows.

According to Amtrak's website, roomettes are around 22.75 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard twin-size bed. The roomette sleeps up to two adults.

I booked a bedroom for the ride home, which was double the price for twice the amount of space, an additional chair, a shower, and an enclosed bathroom.

A view of the bedroom accommodation. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

According to Amtrak's website, bedrooms are around 45.5 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard king-size bed. Like the roomette, they sleep a maximum of two adults.

Both rooms offered complete privacy, came with complimentary meals, and used smart storage hacks that reminded me of a tiny home.

The author's meal and an Amtrak sleeper car. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Having a private space was the most important thing to me on this long train journey, and both rooms offered that.

Both rooms also had some clever storage hacks, like a table that pulled out between the chairs.

I think I woke up feeling more rested on my way home in the bedroom simply because I chose the bottom bunk, where I felt less swaying and bumping from the train. You could select this option in either room.

The author wakes up in a roomette and a bedroom. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

If you're bothered by the bumpiness of the train during the day as I was, I recommend sleeping on the bottom bunk in either accommodation.

While I was impressed with the roomette's use of space, I felt far more comfortable in the bedroom thanks to the extra 20 square feet.

The author sits in the roomette and dances in the bedroom. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

As someone who deals with travel anxiety, I found 30 hours on a train to be overwhelming.

But staying in a bedroom made me feel more comfortable than staying in a roomette. I thought the bedroom offered ample space to stretch out and move about, which made all the difference to me.

Frankly, I don't feel comfortable sitting for 30 hours. I could get my body moving in the bedroom by dancing around, while in the roomette, I felt too cramped to move very much.

The author attempts to dance in both rooms. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

To pass the time, get moving, and feel more at home, I took frequent dance breaks in my bedroom, where I closed the curtains and blasted music in my earbuds.

This felt freeing and satisfying, and if I wanted to, I think I could have even done some yoga poses, body-weight exercises, or practiced my karate moves.

It was also nice to have a big sofa where I could stretch out and put my feet up in the bedroom, whereas the roomette only had two single seats.

The author lounges in both rooms. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Having room to lounge in the bedroom made me feel more relaxed throughout my journey.

All bedrooms have a three-mirror vanity, a shower, and, notably, a toilet behind a locking door. In some roomettes — mine included — a side table swings open to reveal a toilet. Above it is a folding sink and a single mirror.

The vanity is seen in the bedroom and roomette. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

After staying in a roomette with a toilet for the first half of my trip to Miami, I was moved to another room without a toilet for the remainder due to the availability of roomettes when I booked my ticket. I had access to a bathroom at the end of the sleeper car.

While traveling home in a bedroom, I appreciated that the toilet was separated from the rest of the room by a door.

I also thought the bedroom had a nicer vanity with three mirrors facing each other, which made it easier to wash my face in the morning.

I appreciated the private toilet in the bedroom, which is a great amenity if you're traveling with others.

The author poses on both toilets. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

However, with two seats and no privacy curtain around the toilet in the roomette, I was grateful to be a solo traveler.

While you may feel sticker shock at the $500 price difference, the extra space was worth every penny to me.

The author relaxes in the bedroom. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The bedroom upgraded my 30-hour journey from anxiety-inducing to comfy and homey.

The bedroom is especially worth the splurge for those traveling with a buddy since there's more room to stretch out.

Read the original article on Business Insider