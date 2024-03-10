I paid $34 to upgrade my room at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, and it might be the best deal at Disney World

I stayed in the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort for two nights.

My luxurious Tower room only cost $34 more than the standard offerings.

I felt like I got a deluxe experience at moderate-level prices, and I loved the decor.

I'm always on the lookout to find the best deals at Disney World.

Ever since Coronado Springs Resort reopened in 2019, with the added Gran Destino Tower, the resort has been a top option. I think it offers the feeling of a deluxe resort for moderate-level prices.

I've always stayed in the standard rooms. But in January, out of pure curiosity, I asked how much more a room in the Gran Destino Tower would be than my $103-a-night booking — expecting the answer to be in the hundreds.

To my surprise, it was only about a $30 upgrade.

Here's what my two-day, $137-a-night stay was like.

The room was luxurious.

I stayed in a room with two queen beds. Kayleigh Price

I fully felt as though I was living in luxury while staying in the Gran Destino Tower.

The Tower room with two queen beds seemed significantly bigger than others I've stayed in at the resort. There was actual closet space and a full-length mirror, which I'd never seen in a standard room in the main resort area.

I'm not that picky when it comes to the kind of room I stay in at Disney, but I have to say, this was one of my favorites across the whole property.

The Disney decor was less in your face.

I liked the subtlety of the decor in the Tower rooms. Kayleigh Price

The standard rooms are themed after the "Three Caballeros" — a movie featuring Donald Duck, Panchito Pistoles, and José Carioca — so you can't really ignore the fact that you're staying on Disney property.

But my room in the Tower had more of a modern, Spanish-inspired design with fewer Disney touches.

Even though I love Disney, I appreciated looking at beautiful mosaic tiles as opposed to pictures of Donald Duck.

One of my favorite features in the rooms is the huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

I was able to watch the fireworks from my hotel room. Kayleigh Price

In the Tower, you can either have a view of the resort or the Disney parks (Epcot and Hollywood Studios). I ended up staying two nights and switching rooms in between so I could soak in both options.

I people-watched while enjoying breakfast in the morning and even watched the Epcot fireworks at night from the comfort of my bed.

I thought the views alone were worth the extra $30.

The Tower is located near most of the amenities.

There's a nice lagoon next to the resort. Kayleigh Price

Depending on where your room is in the Tower, it could be a 10-minute walk to the Coronado Springs lobby.

But it's super convenient if you're looking to make the most of the resort amenities and restaurants, which are closer to the Tower.

I made use of the resort's amenities.

I love the Mayan-themed pool area at Coronado Springs. Kayleigh Price

The resort is huge. Luckily, there are multiple pools in different sections so guests are usually close to at least one.

But the main Mayan-ruins-theme pool is located near the Tower. It has a slide, hot tub, children's activities, various games, and a walk-up bar.

The pool was right across from my room, which was very convenient.

I appreciated that the Tower had some nearby dining options.

I got a sangria flight at Three Bridges Bar and Grill. Kayleigh Price

Dining locations like Toledo, Three Bridges Bar and Grill, Rix Sports Bar, Dahlia Lounge, Maya Grill, and El Mercado de Coronado are all located in and around the Gran Destino Tower.

Since Florida has humid and unpredictable weather, I appreciated not having to go outside to walk to dinner.

If you go to Three Bridges and are 21 or older, I highly recommend trying the sangria flight.

Coronado Springs Resort might be the best deal on Disney World property.

With or without a Tower room, I think Coronado Springs has a lot to offer. Kayleigh Price

I think Disney's Coronado Springs Resort has a lot of bang for your buck — regardless of which room you stay in.

But for only about $30 more a night, the Grand Destino Tower offers a significantly bigger room, easy access to amenities, and gorgeous views.

Read the original article on Business Insider