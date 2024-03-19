Pagoda Motel demolition underway

Mar. 18—Demolition of the Pagoda Motel in Beckley began Monday.

The city of Beckley is paying for the demolition after deeming the property a public safety issue.

The city awarded Empire Salvage and Recycling of Princeton the demolition contract for $68,863.

The Pagoda Motel was closed in 2021 due to electrical issues.

Since its closure, Beckley's chief code enforcement officer, Donald R. Morgan, said the Pagoda Motel on Harper Road has become even more of a risk to public safety.

According to the tax map on the Raleigh County assessor's website, Singh Real Estate LLC owns the property and several surrounding parcels.