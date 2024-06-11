Page High graduate fatally shot at party 'deeply loved and missed,' friends say

It's been a little more than two weeks since a Williamson County teen was fatally shot at a party the night after her high school graduation, and the community is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Franklin Police were called May 25 and told that Lily Basil, 18, had been shot on Hanson Drive and was being driven to the hospital. The teen had graduated from Page High School one night earlier.

The car carrying Basil was met by emergency medical services by the side of the road and workers were able to take her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

In the days and weeks that have followed, tributes for Basil have been shared across social media.

Page High School Principal Katie Hill released a statement after Basil's death.

“The Page High family mourns the loss of 2024 graduate Lily Basil. Lily was a light; she was kind, sweet and extremely respectful. Her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement reads.

"Though she was newer to the Page community, she quickly embraced the Patriot spirit and was a friend to everyone she met. Page faculty, staff and students will dearly miss Lily, and we are committed to honoring her memory by sharing her light.”

A funeral service for Basil was held May 31 at Rolling Hills Church in Franklin, and community members also held a memorial for her. The Light the Night Memorial was held at sunset that same day as community members lit a candle, luminary or turned on a porch light in Basil's honor, community officials said.

No official obituary has been released for the teen as of press time for this story, and Basil's family did not respond to requests for comment.

Many of Basil's classmates took to social media to express their thoughts.

“Lily, thank you for becoming one of our best friends in these past two years. We are honored that we got to know you. You have brought us so many laughs and memories we'll cherish forever. You are deeply loved and missed. Fly high, pookie,” wrote Sophia DeBruler.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Matthew Roufail admitted to shooting Basil with what he believed was an “unloaded AR-15 style rifle.”

A recent graduate of Ravenwood High School, Roufail is currently being charged with criminal homicide and was being held in the Williamson County jail on a $150,000 bond.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 8.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Principal calls Page High graduate fatally shot at party a 'light'