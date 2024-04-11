Packer Creek Ditch project first hearing moved to accommodate expected crowd

The time and location hafe been changed for the engineer’s preliminary report and public comment portion for the first hearing of the proposed Packer Creek Ditch Improvement Project.

The Joint Board of Commissioners for Wood, Ottawa, and Sandusky Counties said they have been moved to April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building, at 13800 West Poe Road, Bowling Green.

Public interest in the proposed project has been substantial and the new location will allow for adequate parking, seating, presentation and public participation.

For information on the proposed ditch improvement project, call the Wood County Engineer’s Office at 419-354-9060.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Packer Creek Ditch Improvement Project hearing moved to Bowling Green