In Cecil County, February began and ended with a big crowd: demonstrations on the first Tuesday and the last Thursday of the month in front of the government building pushed for greater public school funding. The large turnout formed as residents worried jobs and after-school activities could be cut if funding requests from the school board were not met by the county government. "Our kids are our future. If they don't learn, where do we end up?" said Karey Mackey, a Rising Sun parent. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/packed-house-in-cecil-county-as-residents-talk-school-funding-at-town-hall

