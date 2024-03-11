Packard sacks DCYF special panel chair over oath mandate

Mar. 10—CONCORD — A member of the New Hampshire House Republican leadership quit her post, calling House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, a "liar" after he removed her as chairman of a special committee looking into due process practices at the Division of Children Youth and Families (DCYF).

Packard said two-term Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, had to go as chairman of the 10-person panel because she insisted that all witnesses including DCYF staff and judges should swear an oath to truthfulness when they testify before th group.

"Since you and I cannot come to an agreement over the House committee processes, I will be making a change in personnel today, removing you as chairman and as a member," Packard wrote Cushman in an email Friday that Cushman shared with the Union Leader.

Packard, a 16-term House incumbent, said in a statement that an oath mandate was unacceptable.

"The New Hampshire House has a strong and sacred tradition of enabling free speech and open access to appear before our committees," Packard said.

"There is no custom, usage or precedent for administering an oath for testimony."

In the email last Friday informing her of his decision, Packard said Cushman had suggested disbanding the committee entirely if he couldn't accept her oath mandate.

Cushman strongly denied that was the case.

"YOU threatened to dissolve the committee if I didn't stop requesting that witnesses swear oath that their testimony is true, and you could not give me any good reason," Cushman said in an email response to Packard.

"'We don't do that here,' is NOT a good reason, Mr. Speaker; that you would frame your email to me with that lie is despicable, but now I see why you don't want oaths, because you are a liar."

Cushman said she was quitting as an assistant majority whip, but would remain in the House and as a member of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.

"It is curious how someone who has shown repeatedly to be a weak leader, now suddenly is showing strength. Why this issue? Why die on this hill? He made his choice. I told him the ball was in his court, but I was going to keep doing the right thing," Cushman wrote, posting about the controversy on X.

During the second meeting of the DCYF committee last Monday, Cushman announced all witnesses before the panel would have to swear an oath, citing a little-used state law that allows any "committee or member" to request someone speaking to attest to their truthfulness.

"I told Sherm I wanted to put the DCYF and the judges under oath. They need to be investigated to the fullest extent," Cushman said.

"The Legislature is the grand inquest of the state, with full power of investigation."

Leading House Democrat called oath 'insulting'

House Democratic Floor Leader Lucy Weber of Walpole, the senior Democrat on the DCYF panel, said the oath would be "insulting" to witnesses, could cause some to refuse to appear and it would not prevent someone from trying to mislead the committee.

"The point of this committee is to discover issues with DCYF and not prepare the ground for some kind of future prosecution," Weber said.

Cushman accused Packard of bowing to pressure from House Democrats in order to keep the peace in the closely-divided House of Representatives.

"You created the committee at MY request, dragged your feet for months, and let Democrats put obstructionists as members on it. You showed much greater consideration for the whims of the Democrat majority leader than you did for me," Cushman wrote to Packard.

"Now, when I finally start the work and put teeth into what we are doing, you are taking me off. How is that helpful to the people who have been aggrieved by DCYF and begged for us to do something about it? They don't want a dog and pony show that does nothing. They want accountability."

In a Union Leader op-ed written before she was removed, Cushman defended the need for an oath.

"The ramifications of testimony have such consequences for the safety and protection of children and due process for families, that it is essential for the committee to receive factual information on which to base its decisions," Cushman wrote.

"It's true that people who take an oath can still lie under oath, but it is also true that such lies now carry the penalty of perjury, and this deterrent will ensure justice and fairness for all involved."

Cushman is a co-sponsor of a House-passed bill (HB 1111) pending in the Senate which states anyone who makes a malicious false report about child abuse to DCYF could be subject to civil and criminal penalties.

The bill also would expose mandatory reporters to face a money damages lawsuit if they failed to properly report child abuse.

According to the House's website, Packard has not named a replacement for Cushman either as chairman or as a member to the special committee.

The panel's next scheduled meeting is March 25.

