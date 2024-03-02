PACE president condemns latest Russian attack on Odesa

The aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, has stressed that Moscow will be brought to justice after Russia's latest attack on the city of Odesa.

Source: Rousopoulos on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Rousopoulos: "I strongly condemn the drone attack on Odesa last night, which caused injuries and destruction. Russia will be held accountable for all the crimes it committed in Ukraine."

Background: After another Russian attack on Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy oblasts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the West to change its goal from "as long as it takes" to "as quick and as much as it takes."

On the night of 1-2 March, Russian forces attacked Odesa with Shahed loitering munitions. Earliest reports indicated that two people had been killed, and later, the body of a child, 3, was retrieved from the rubble.

