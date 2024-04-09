PA Turnpike warns of phishing scam for E-ZPass users
Adding someone as an authorized user for your credit card is a simple process that can potentially have major benefits for a loved one's credit score.
Alphabet-owned YouTube has seen success by mimicking the one thing consumers are ditching: cable packages.
Edmunds bought a Fisker Ocean and details the highs and lows of ownership while warning others not to make the same mistake.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Apple will make it easier for you to pay for music purchases and subscriptions outside of its payment system, if you're living in a European Union country.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by the California Employment Development Department, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.
Mets says it will more broadly apply labels to AI-generated content across its platforms. The company claimed its existing policy was "too narrow," concurring with an Oversight Board recommendation.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan stated that OpenAI using its videos to train AI tool Sora would violate its terms of use.
Instagram’s decision to limit news and political content on its platform comes during an election year and during a time when social media is the go-to source of information for many Americans.
Five months ago, Rooms, a 3D design platform made by ex-Google employees, launched its beta version on the App Store. Rooms is an interior decorating app that falls under the cozy game category. The user growth is a notable accomplishment for a scrappy three-person team that released its web platform less than a year ago.
Via an announcement published by X's Safety account, the company on Thursday will begin a "significant, proactive initiative" to eliminate accounts that violate X's rules about platform manipulation and spam. Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. The move comes shortly after X announced the appointment of two new leaders to its safety team: Kylie McRoberts, an existing X employee who's now head of Safety, and Yale Cohen, previously of Publicis Media, who is joining as the head of Brand Safety and Advertiser solutions.
OpenStack allows enterprises to manage their own AWS-like private clouds on-premises. Dubbed "Caracal," this new release emphasizes new features for hosting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The typical OpenStack user is a large enterprise company.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $109 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.
Popular posters will get a blue check, but not everyone is happy about it: People are now frantically posting to make it clear that they didn't buy a blue check, but rather the blue check was foisted upon them. "Some personal news: I’m now a serial small business founder in Arizona who posts about fatherhood, faith and what it takes to get a roofing company to $100 million ARR," former BuzzFeed editor — and newly minted blue check — Tom Gara posted on X. "This is punishment for posting too much," wrote another reluctant blue check, Business Insider senior correspondent Katie Notopoulos.
The Bilt Mastercard offers a unique advantage: You can earn points on your rent payments, and Bilt will cover any added transaction fees. Check out all the perks.