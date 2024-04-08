PA Turnpike warns of phishing scam for E-ZPass users

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission warned motorists about a phishing scam targeting E-ZPass users.

On Sunday, the PA Turnpike Commission was notified of a phishing scam targeting E-ZPass account holders asking for personal information to settle outstanding tolls through text messages.

According to the PA Turnpike Commission, the text messages claim to be from “PA Turnpike Toll Services” and revolve around urgent demands of the account that could cause a late fee if it’s not settled.

Similar scams have been reported by other toll agencies across the United States over the past several days, the PA Turnpike Commission explained.

Hunlock Township community rallies behind family after devastating house fire

The PA Turnpike Commission warns E-ZPass users who receive an unsolicited email, text, or similar message claiming it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link.

E-ZPass account holders can use the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app to check their accounts.

If users of the E-ZPass receive a text message they believe to be fake can file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Complaint Center online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.