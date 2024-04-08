E-ZPass users warned of phishing scam targeting financial info
Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link provided.
India's largest audio and wearables brand BoAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. A portion of the data that TechCrunch reviewed appears genuine based on checks against exposed phone numbers.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
Edmunds bought a Fisker Ocean and details the highs and lows of ownership while warning others not to make the same mistake.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
Spotify is rolling out a beta feature called AI Playlists that uses prompts to create playlists.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
Here's why you need a primary care doctor, even if you seek out a specialist for your medical issues.
Everything we know about the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, including its price, fuel economy, hybrid power specs and more.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
Retro gaming console emulator apps are now welcome on the Apple App Store and can even offer downloadable games.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
Apple will make it easier for you to pay for music purchases and subscriptions outside of its payment system, if you're living in a European Union country.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
Amazon has quietly introduced a "special store" called Bazaar in India, featuring affordable and trendy fashion and lifestyle products, as it ramps up efforts against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio, which have made deeper inroads in the Indian fast-fashion market. The world's largest e-commerce firm has rolled out the new store on its India Android app. Amazon began recruiting sellers for the new store in February, TechCrunch previously reported, promising them "hassle-free" delivery, zero referral fees, and access to a vast customer base.