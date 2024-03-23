PA Turnpike to have an upcoming detour overnight

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that the Turnpike will be closed overnight on Sunday.

The PA Turnpike Commission states they are advising drivers that I-476 (Northeast Extension) will be closed in both directions on March 24 from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. between Mahoning Valley Interchange (Exit 74) and State Route 903 Interchange (Exit 87) in Carbon County.

Officials say the closure is for the protection of drivers and workers so crews and remove the overhead bridge beams that carry Hatchery Road over the Turnpike in Penn Forest Township.

The release says due to the closure, the exit and entry ramps at Hickory Run Service Plaza will be closed to all traffic.

Officials note anyone who has not exited the service plaza by 11:45 p.m. on March 23 will remain on the service plaza until the ramps are reopened to traffic and work is completed.

Northbound Detour

Take U.S. Route 209 south 6.5 miles to State Route 903 north for 10.4 miles. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the State Route 903 Interchange, Exit 87.

Southbound Detour

Take State Route 903 south for 10.4 miles to State Route 209 north for 6.4 miles. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74.

For 24/7 road updates visit 511PA.com.

