PA Turnpike bridge work will close this bridge in Bristol Township and Bensalem

Construction on the bridge on Newportville Road over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol and Bensalem townships is set to begin and the closure will detour traffic next month.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is improving the span, according to PennDOT. It will impact traffic in the area through July 17.

The bridge will be fully closed from July 9 to 17 between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use those streets to route around the closure.

"Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area, as backups and delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather-dependent," according to PennDOT.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Newportville Road bridge set to close July 9 -17 for improvements