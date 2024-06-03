Pa. state trooper convicted of vehicular homicide for Tioga Co. crash that killed teacher

A Pennsylvania state trooper charged with vehicular manslaughter last year after a two-vehicle collision that killed a teacher from Troy has been found guilty.

A Tioga County jury convicted Michael J. Brown of felony homicide by vehicle after a weeklong trial, according to state Attorney General Michelle Henry, whose office prosecuted the case.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 11, 2023 crash on U.S. Route 6 in Sullivan Township that killed 47-year-old Christine Woodward, a popular elementary school teacher in the Troy Area School District. The crash took place near the intersection of Route 6 and Aumick Road, between Troy and Mansfield.

An investigation into the fiery crash indicated Brown attempted to pass a vehicle illegally across the double yellow lines on Route 6, resulting in his Jeep Grand Cherokee striking an oncoming GMC Acadia.

Brown, 35, who is also from Troy, was reportedly off duty but was on his way to work at the Mansfield state police barracks at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, Woodward's vehicle caught fire. Brown attempted to pull her from the car, but the flames prevented him from reaching her, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Finance Want your NY STAR credit quicker this year? Here's what you should do

Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene.

"To compound the tragedy, it was completely preventable as the defendant did not have to drive with such reckless disregard to the safety of others on a rural road that cold February evening," Henry said in a prepared statement.

Brown remains free on bail until his sentencing. He faces up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines for the vehicular homicide conviction.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Jury: Pa. state trooper guilty of causing fatal Tioga County crash