I-95 reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down interstate for hours

Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.