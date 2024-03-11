PA Route 6 Alliance offering $100k in façade grants to benefit Wayne, Pike businesses
Businesses in Wayne and Pike counties can spruce up the front façade of their building at half the cost, up to a maximum $5,000 award, thanks to a $100,000 state grant announced by PA Route 6 Alliance.
The building does not have to be right along Route 6. This is the last phase of a multi-year goal of the nonprofit Alliance to offer this program to all 11 counties sharing the 403-mile Route 6 corridor across northern Pennsylvania.
The grant is from the Keystone Communities Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED). It was first issued to the Alliance in 2019.
With additional support from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, this grant is facilitating the program in Wayne and Pike counties. This year, the Alliance is partnering with the Pocono Forest and Waters Landscape area to host public information meetings, review applications, and then select projects to receive funding.
Candace Hillyard, executive director of PA Route 6 Alliance, explained that each dollar of a grant award is matched by one dollar from the applicant, up to a maximum of a $5,000 award. "No project is too small," Hillyard said. Examples of projects include a fresh coat of paint, new signs, awnings, windows, and structural repairs, if it is the front façade of the building as seen from the street or road.
The Alliance estimates that 20 to 25 businesses in Wayne and Pike counties will benefit from the current grant through DCED’s Keystone Communities Program.
"I recommend business owners come to one of the four public meetings to learn more about the program and learn how to apply. We'd love to meet them," Hillyard said.
Public meetings to explain the guidelines and grant procedures are scheduled as follows:
Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Forest Hall, 214 Broad St., Milford.
Tuesday, March 19, at 9 a.m. at Forest Hall, 214 Broad St., Milford.
Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the Boiler Room in the Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Hawley.
Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m. at the Community Room at the Greater Honesdale Partnership, 32 Commercial St., Honesdale.
Additionally, a Zoom meeting will take place the evening of Wednesday, March 27. Attendees must pre-register for at least one of these meetings and follow-up emails will be sent with additional information and links for the Zoom meeting.
The Greater Honesdale Partnership (GHP), which according to their mission statement “promotes, builds and invests in the community” in the Honesdale area, was recently awarded a second round of $50,000 in façade grants from this same source, the DCED Keystone Communities Program. Hillyard said PA Route 6 Alliance is partnering with GHP to spread the Alliance award to other parts of the county to give other businesses the same opportunity given to those in Honesdale.
Sandi Levens, executive director of GHP, said that there also will be public meetings announced for the second round of funding for Honesdale, after the Alliance meetings. "We had 12 businesses benefit with over $180,000 in projects/improvements," Levens said.
Prior programs offered through the PA Route 6 Alliance have resulted in façade and storefront improvements to 135 businesses with an estimated economic impact of over $1.355 million dollars in these communities, the Alliance notes.
The façade program in Lackawanna County, where awards were announced in February, resulted in 24 projects totaling over $246,000 in façade improvements. In Carbondale alone, there were eight awarded projects.
“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to support the PA Route 6 Alliance through the Keystone Communities Program as we work together to make the Route 6 Heritage Corridor a more inviting place to live, work, and visit,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro has proposed a $25 million investment in the new Main Street Matters program, which will build on successes like this one, and give even more communities the resources they need to attract new businesses, support small businesses, spur economic development and improve their quality of life.”
The stated mission of the PA Route 6 Alliance is to "preserve, enhance and promote the transportation heritage of one of the nation’s first transcontinental highways; to sustain and enhance the small rural communities linked by the highway; and to preserve and enhance the natural, scenic beauty of one of America’s favorite 'road trips'."
For more information about the PA Route 6 Façade Program or to register for a public meeting, visit paroute6.com/pocono-mountains-facade-program.
