PA 'parental rights' movement mom sentenced in Bucks County underage drinking party

A former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate and prominent figure in the conservative “parental rights” school movement will serve a year of probation for providing alcohol to teenagers during a rowdy party at her Bucks County home last year.

In a court appearance Wednesday, Clarice Schillinger, 37, who now lives in Lansdale, entered a no contest plea to furnishing alcohol to minors.

The plea means Schillinger did not admit to the crime but that there was enough evidence to find her guilty.The prosecution dismissed remaining charges of simple assault and harassment.

Wednesday marked the second time this year Schillinger has been convicted of an alcohol related charge. In February she pleaded guilty to public drunkenness in a Montgomery County magisterial court after Towamencin police issued her a citation, according to the public court docket.

Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen Corr accepted the plea and sentenced her to 12 months of probation; he allowed it to be no reporting after six months if there were no issues. She had faced a potential maximum 12-month jail sentence.

Corr also agreed to let Schillinger travel but only for work and barred her from contacting four people who attended the party.

A visibly upset Schillinger did not speak during the proceedings other than to answer the judge’s questions. Later Wednesday, a PR firm put out a statement on her behalf, thanking supporters and distancing herself from her plea and sentence in the court.

“In the blink of an eye, my life changed, along with the lives of my children. A series of false allegations drawn out in the media have cost me almost everything. No family should ever go through this," the statement reads. "Today, almost a year later, my case has been resolved. Finally, we can breathe and focus on rebuilding our lives. With forgiveness in my heart and determination propelling me forward, I embrace the opportunity to rise from adversity and contribute positively to the world. Onward and upward, I march, steadfast in my commitment to serve those in need and to foster healing and hope in our community.”

Corr did not hide his disapproval of Schillinger’s “offensive and hypocritical” behavior.

“I find this to be offensive that you hold yourself out to be one thing in public and another behind closed doors,” Corr said. “Mrs. Schillinger I hope you have learned a lesson from this. You are no longer going to be the fun mom.”

Her attorney Brian McMonagle had urged leniency for his client who has “lost a lot” and has been forced to take a “step back in her life,” and saying her actions that brought her to court were done out of love for her daughter.

He also released a statement later Wednesday saying Schillinger faced "several unwarranted charges that led to her becoming the subject of crippling negative media attention." He said the charges and attention led to death threats.

McMonagle also hints that Schillinger may return to public life, saying Schillinge "is eager to share her experience to help educate and protect other Pennsylvania moms and continue her support of Pennsylvania youth and schools."

"Today, we celebrate the small wins. Clarice has finally restored her good name and is ready to look forward. While she wouldn't wish this situation on anyone, this ordeal has given her a new perspective on life, family, community, and what truly matters. Clarice is a loving mother, devoted daughter, and loyal friend to many. I know Clarice will use this experience to heal, forgive, and continue to serve and be an advocate for others," the statement reads.

Clarice Schillinger charged: What court documents and police alleged

Schillinger made national headlines last year when Buckingham Police broke up an out-of-control underage drinking party at the Liz Circle home where she was living at the time. She held the gathering for her daughter’s 17th birthday party.

Witnesses reported that Schillinger punched an underage partygoer several times in the face during a series of outbursts by drinking adults including her then-boyfriend and mother.

Schillinger’s mother and her then-boyfriend had physical altercations with some teens. They each pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges last year.

Authorities said that about 20 teens attended the Sept. 29 basement party where there was a bar stocked with New Amsterdam vodka and Malibu Bay Breeze rum.

Schillinger served the teens liquor and she encouraged them to take shots with her, according to court documents.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, an underage witness testified he took 15 shots and at one point partnered with Schillinger for a game of beer pong. Another teen witness testified that it was “common knowledge” that alcohol would be available and that "people were drinking there before."

Schillinger gained public attention after she ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor as a Republican in 2022. She has also played an instrumental role in a political action committee that has poured more than $800,000 into Pennsylvania school district races since 2021, including in Bucks County.

The PAC has focused on supporting school board candidates who opposed COVID-19 lockdowns and argue left-wing ideologies are invading the education system.

