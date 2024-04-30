Pa. man killed after driver crashes into the back of his motorcycle in Dover

A 64-year-old man from Pennsylvania died Monday afternoon after the driver of a crossover SUV hit him on Route 13 in Dover, police said.

Dover Police Department officers were called to Route 13 at its intersection with Rustic Lane − near the Dover Mall − just before 12:40 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, the found the man ejected from his motorcycle.

As they investigated, police learned the man was stopped at a red light on Route 13 when the 20-year-old driver of a Nissan Murano didn't stop. He hit the back of the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent campus, where he died. Police will identify him once family has been notified.

Detectives are still "evaluating the facts of this case" and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 302-736- 7130. The road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours.

