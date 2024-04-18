Pa. Man in Charge of Taking Care of Children Accused of Raping Multiple Girls Over 15 Years

Vladimir Stanislavo Sayevskiy, 52, has been charged with 48 criminal counts, police say

A Pennsylvania man who was responsible for the care of multiple girls allegedly raped three of them over the course of 15 years and committed other crimes against others, authorities say.

Vladimir Stanislavo Sayevskiy, 52, was reported to police on April 5 and now he faces nearly 48 charges, most of them relating to child sex abuse, according to a statement from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Each of the five alleged victims accused Sayevskiy, of Lititz, Penn., of subjecting them to "multiple acts" of sexual violence, the statement said.

The alleged abuse took place in an unspecified location in Lancaster County and spanned nearly two decades from 2006 to 2021, police said.

Sayevskiy was reportedly in charge of taking care of the girls when they were allegedly abused, Penn Live reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim who reported him on April 5 told authorities she was under the age of 13 when he allegedly raped her several times between 2019 and 2021, FOX 43 reported, citing police.

The other four alleged victims were then interviewed, police say, and each claimed they had been raped for several years, according to FOX 43.



All of the alleged victims claimed they were under the age of 13 when they were assaulted.

Authorities arrested Sayevskiy on April 12 on charges including child rape, indecent assault of a child, child endangerment and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to the police statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there may be more victims; Lancaster authorities did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comments.

Sayevskiy is being held at the Lancaster County Prison and has been denied bail as authorities deemed he is “a danger to the community and is a flight risk,” online court records show.

Online court records do not indicate if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea. His next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.



