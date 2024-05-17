PA Lottery Scratch-off worth $3M sold at Sheetz

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky lottery player has won $3 million off a Scratch-off sold at Sheetz.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lycoming County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Mega Stacks Scratch-Off. Sheetz on Westminster Drive in Williamsport, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

