Pa. House Democrats offer new rule that would allow them to expel Rep. Kevin Boyle

Rep. Kevin Boyle, Sept. 2020, York, Pa. (Flickr/ Creative Commons)

Pennsylvania House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday to give party leaders a method to cancel lawmakers’ absentee voting orders if they become unable to fulfill their duties.

The filing by House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery) came after a partisan dispute over chamber rules on Wednesday, when Republicans called on Democrats to stop casting votes on behalf of Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) who faces an arrest warrant.

House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) asked Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) to place Boyle on leave. McClinton ruled, however, that a lawmaker’s instructions designating their party’s whip to vote on their behalf could only be withdrawn by a letter from that lawmaker. A committee review affirmed the decision.

Boyle, who police said this week faces charges for violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-wife, was stripped of his committee assignments and had his security privileges revoked in February following an incident at a Montgomery County bar.

Since the arrest warrant was issued, police and the Philadelphia district attorney’s office have said only that Boyle is not in custody. No public record of the case against Boyle was available on the state court system’s website.

The resolution filed Thursday would amend House rules to create a process for leaders to conduct an inquiry into whether a lawmaker is incapacitated. A subcommittee of the House Rules committee consisting of the speaker and leaders and caucus chairpeople of both parties would conduct the inquiry.

If a majority of the committee finds that a lawmaker is incapacitated, the lawmaker could be denied rights, privileges and powers of a House member, suspended with or without pay, or expelled from the House.

Boyle’s brother, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District) said in a statement this week that Kevin Boyle has suffered from a mental health condition that has “been a nightmare for the family” and that they are supporting him in getting better.

