a roll of dollar biills is seen on a bed of fanned out dollar bills

(Getty Images)

The House Housing and Community Development committee passed a bill that would allow Pennsylvanians to create tax deductible savings accounts meant for the purchase of their first home.

“Home ownership strengthens communities and provides stability for families,” wrote Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) in a memo detailing why he’s sponsoring the bill. “A first-time homebuyers saving account can be a tool in helping people overcome financial obstacles to home ownership.”

The bill would allow individuals to deduct up to $5,000 a year from their state income tax and put that money in a savings account with the sole purpose of purchasing a first home. Joint filers would be able to claim up to $10,000 a year.

Money in those accounts could only be used to pay for a down payment on a first home and any other costs associated with closing that deal.

Similar programs have been introduced in a handful of other states, including Virginia, Colorado and Minnesota.

The bill received bipartisan support.

“I think it’s a great proposal, said Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland). “I look forward to offering our support from our [Republican] caucus.”

The bill passed the House Housing and Community Development committee with a unanimous vote and must still pass both chambers of the statehouse and be signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The post Pa. House committee moves to create savings accounts for first-time homeowners appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.